The ribbon has been officially cut on refurbished tennis facilities in Shenstone.

Cllr David Salter and representatives from sponsors HS2 and Enovert Community Trust attended the event at Shenstone Tennis Club.

The opening saw free coaching classes and demonstrations as the new Tiger Turf courts were unveiled.

It is the latest development for the club which celebrating both its 50th anniversary as well as being named LTA County Club of the Year.

A spokesperson said:

“We were delighted with the award which recognises the tremendous effort of not only the committee but all the unsung heroes involved in getting the project over the finish line. “The club offers a range of activities to suit all ages and abilities, including tennis holidays. We had a great response to our new membership options and hope to see lots of new faces making the most of this fantastic community venue. “We have also been Awarded funding from Enovert Community Trust to install new tweener lights to finish the project and create a real hidden gem in the heart of Shenstone.” Shenstone Tennis Club

For more details visit the Shenstone Tennis Club website.