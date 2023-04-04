Burntwood progressed to the second round of the Papa John Community Cup competition without taking to the field.

Opponents Daventry, who had won their league with 22 wins from 22 matches played, were unable to honour the fixture even though they were at home and so awarded Josh Canning’s side a walkover.

Burntwood now await the draw for the second round of the competition, which is in its inaugural year, with the tie due to be played on 15th April.

However, they have another cup competition to focus on this Saturday (8th April) as they play their semi-final of the Staffordshire Intermediate Trophy at The CCE Sportsway, kick off 3 pm.

They welcome Newcastle (Staffs) who compete in the league above them, the division which Burntwood will be joining next season, so it will also be a test of what lies in store for the Counties 2 Midlands West (North) champions.

The added incentive is that the final will be hosted by Burntwood as part of the SRU President’s Day on 30th April.

Burntwood 2nds rounded off their successful league season with a 31-5 win at home to Rugeley 2nds, one of only two sides to defeat them during the campaign.

All the scoring was done in the first half prior to a disjointed second period which was not helped by disciplinary cards shown to Craig Seedhouse’s side.

Scorers for Burntwood were Graham Shelley, Josh Squire, skipper Seedhouse, Scott Olson and Ed Turton plus two conversions from Seedhouse and one form Luke Maddox.

The seconds finished 15 points clear of second placed Tamworth 3rds with 12 wins from 14 games played and are looking to enter the Midlands Leagues structure for next season.