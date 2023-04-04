New data has revealed that the gender pay gap at Staffordshire County Council has shrunk.

Latest figures show that the difference between the average earnings of men and women at the authority feel from 9.7% in 2021 to 6.4% in 2022.

The county council said that while men and women must legally be paid the same rate for the same job, the average earnings tend to differ as more women are employed in part-time roles.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Working to ensure everyone in Staffordshire has the best opportunity they can to do well, to thrive and be happy is at the core of the values of this county council. “That is why as a major employer, we want to lead by example to others across the county. I am pleased that further progress has been made to shrink the gender pay gap as we work towards eliminating it altogether. “This is a key part of our mission to ensure Staffordshire is a truly inclusive place to live and work.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The Equality Duty and Gender Pay Gap report is published annually and the full report can be found here.