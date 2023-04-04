A former Conservative cabinet member will stand as an independent, she has confirmed.

Cllr Elizabeth Little lost her role after criticising the party for deselecting her in the Little Aston and Stonnall ward.

She suggested her criticism of local Tory MP Christopher Pincher had been behind the decision to replace her as a candidate with “two men aged over 60”.

Cllr Little said:

“I have lived in Stonnall all my life and wanted to represent the area I have loved and lived in for that time.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The full list of candidates and their parties for all wards is expected to be released by Lichfield District Council tomorrow (5th April).