A guided tour of an historic Lichfield building will take place this weekend.

Erasmus Darwin House will give visitors the chance to learn more about the building which was once the family home of one of the city’s most famous sons.

A spokesperson said:

“With its unique place in Georgian history, Darwin House showcases the breadth of Erasmus Darwin’s interests and achievements which laid the foundations for his grandson and evolutionary biologist Charles.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

The guided tour takes place at 11am on Saturday (8th April). For ticket details, visit the Erasmus Darwin House website.