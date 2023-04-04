An Easter event is being organised by a housebuilder at a development in Lichfield.

On 7th and 8th April Taylor Wimpey Midlands will host an egg hunt at Bower Park, as well as giving visitors the chance to find out more about financial incentives for homebuyers, such as key work discounts and deposit matching.

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said:

“We’re delighted to be hosting an Easter event at our Lichfield development and to welcome visitors to explore our beautiful new homes. “We’re committed to creating thriving communities in which our residents can build their lives, and events like this are a great opportunity to bring people together and showcase our developments.” Ben Walker, Taylor Wimpey Midlands

Visitors who make a reservation during the Easter weekend will also receive a £500 John Lewis voucher to help them decorate their new home.

Properties at the Bower Park development off Claypit Lane are priced between £345,000 and £650,000.