The leader of the Conservative group at Lichfield District Council says he is delighted to have “a diverse range of candidates” for the local elections.

The party has unveiled its full list of individuals hoping to win seats across Lichfield and Burntwood on 4th May.

Confirmation of all candidates and parties standing is expected to be confirmed by Lichfield District Council tomorrow (5th April).

Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative group leader said:

“I’m delighted to have such a diverse range of candidates for the upcoming local elections.

“It’s great to see people from all backgrounds, both from the voluntary and private sectors, with a broad range of experiences, coming forward to represent the Conservative Party in Lichfield.

“We believe this diversity is a real strength for us – it will help us represent the whole community and make a real difference in Lichfield, Burntwood and right across the district.”

The full list of Conservative candidates is:

Ward
Alrewas & FradleySonia WilcoxMike WilcoxDerick Cross
Armitage with HandsacreTom MarshallRichard CoxNikki Hawkins
Boley ParkDoug PullenMark Warfield
Boney Hay & CentralJim CraikSteven SwainKeith Willis-Croft
Bourne ValeBrian Yeates
ChadsmeadPaul JonesElaine Hutchings
Chase TerraceMatt WarburtonRichard Cross
ChasetownAntony JonesNorma Bacon
Colton & The RidwaresKeith Vernon
CurboroughDan FloydEdward Sheasby
FazeleyJohn HillAlex Farrell
Hammerwich with WallJanice Silvester-HallLeona Leung
HighfieldWai Lee HoSerena Mears
LeomansleySally GilbertJamie ChecklandAndy Smith
Little Aston & StonnallPhil WhitehouseJoe Powell
LongdonRob Strachan
Mease ValleyAshley Yeates
ShenstoneDavid Salter
St JohnsDeb BakerColin GreatorexTim Matthews
StoweAngela LaxMarcus SimmonsJon O’Hagan
Summerfield & All SaintsHeather TranterRichard StephensonNicola Greensill
Whittington & StreethayAlan WhiteHarry WarburtonRichard Holland
