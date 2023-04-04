The leader of the Conservative group at Lichfield District Council says he is delighted to have “a diverse range of candidates” for the local elections.

The party has unveiled its full list of individuals hoping to win seats across Lichfield and Burntwood on 4th May.

Confirmation of all candidates and parties standing is expected to be confirmed by Lichfield District Council tomorrow (5th April).

Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative group leader said:

“I’m delighted to have such a diverse range of candidates for the upcoming local elections. “It’s great to see people from all backgrounds, both from the voluntary and private sectors, with a broad range of experiences, coming forward to represent the Conservative Party in Lichfield. “We believe this diversity is a real strength for us – it will help us represent the whole community and make a real difference in Lichfield, Burntwood and right across the district.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The full list of Conservative candidates is: