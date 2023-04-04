A prospective Lib Dem councillor says he hopes to represent the views of younger voters if he wins seats in the local elections.

Andrew Rushton will contest the Whittington and Streethay seat at Lichfield District Council on 4th May.

The 21-year-old will also stand in the Leomansley ward at Lichfield City Council.

According to Local Government figures, only 16% of councillors across the country are under 45 – with only 1.2% under the age of 25.

Andrew, who is currently completing his studies at De Montfort University in Leicester, said it was crucial the voices of younger voters were heard.

“We have a serious problem with the lack of representation the young have in local democracy, and that is a major reason for my decision to run as a Lib Dem candidate. “Being a young person and starting your future professional career is extremely challenging and time-consuming, making it even harder for many to commit to running for council and indeed being a councillor if successful. “I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I’m able to commit time to becoming a councillor, unlike many people my age. That’s why I feel I should run to represent my residents and highlight the problems we face that other people may not. “Over the past few months, I’ve been speaking to voters across my ward, and I’ve been overwhelmed by their support, with many applauding me for running at such a young age.” Andrew Rushton

He said too many long-standing councillors had become “complacent” – and were often forgetting the challenges facing many younger voters.

“The serious lack of affordable homes in the Lichfield district makes it extremely hard for young people to get on the housing ladder here. “Bus services are being cut back drastically, making it harder for those who don’t drive – largely young people – to get quick access to places. Jobs for young professionals in and around Lichfield are sparse, resulting in many young graduates moving elsewhere. “I have grown up in Whittington for most of my life, going to both primary school and secondary school in the district – Whittington and Streethay is still represented by the same councillor since my time at primary school. “I’ve experienced the neglect my ward has had over the years because our councillors have become too complacent. Last time round, Whittington and Streethay was uncontested. Only the Conservatives ran candidates meaning they won with no votes being cast. “Unfortunately, I was too young to run in 2019, but this time round I felt it was important to give our residents a chance for change. “Hopefully in the future, we will see more young people stand for council so that our democracy can be truly reflective of our city – and that we break the idea that only men of retirement age are elected.” Andrew Rushton

Other candidates confirmed so far for the Whittington and Streethay ward election to Lichfield District Council are: