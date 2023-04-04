Plans for a house of multiple occupancy in Lichfield have been approved despite more than 30 neighbours raising objections.

The property sits on the corner of Chapel Lane and Ivanhoe Road, and is connected to a convenience store.

The building currently has six bedrooms, but permission was sought to increase this to seven via some internal alterations along with a change of use to enable it to be used as a HMO.

The house will have shared bathroom and kitchen facilities, as well as one parking space and there will be also be a cycle store. There are no changes proposed to the existing shop.

The application attracted criticism from neighbours, however, with a total of 37 objections submitted to the council by 32 different people.

One resident, Brian Maguire, spoke at Lichfield District Council’s planning committee meeting this week to raise his concerns.

“A seven-person HMO conflicts with the character and nature of Chapel Lane. The addition of an HMO to the area would only destabilise our community. “HMOs are typically inhabited by people who are transient and have no choice as to where they live. “Residents who have moved here from areas where HMOs have been introduced noted a related increase in antisocial behaviour. “We are concerned about the adverse influence this could have on local school children who amass around the shop at various times.” Brian Maguire

He said the plans will mean more disturbance for existing residents, and less space for parking outside the shop.

Cllr Christopher Spruce highlighted the community’s concerns and pleaded with the planning committee to turn the application down.

He said the area mainly comprised family homes, and that an HMO wouldn’t fit in.

“There is very great and sizeable disquiet among the existing tenants. There is a very strong community among the residents on Chapel Lane. “These people are not NIMBYs – they are decent, normal, hardworking people who pay their council tax without question. They want to keep their community how it is, and be heard. “If local democracy means anything to you, I beg you to overturn the planning officers’ decision.” Cllr Christopher Spruce, Lichfield District Council

The applicant’s agent, George Weightman of Astill Planning Consultants, defended the scheme and said the proposals offered high quality housing.

“The proposed development would convert the existing six-bedroom dwelling in order to provide a high quality seven-person HMO. “The additional bedroom will by no means result in a detrimental intensification. “This is because the design approach has been based on providing the best possible living environment for future occupants in terms of living circulation, natural light, outlook, ventilation, bedroom size and outdoor space provided.” George Weightman, Astill Planning Consultants

“Young people have to start somewhere”

The planning committee itself was split on the proposals, with Cllr Deborah Baker saying there was a need for such housing but adding she felt this wasn’t a suitable location.

Cllr Derick Cross raised concerns about fire safety and a lack of ways to escape the building in an emergency.

However, Cllr Jamie Checkland said if the committee turned down the application the property owner would still be able to use the property as a six-bedroom HMO which could theoretically have six double bedrooms and therefore be home to 12 people.

Approving the application, he said, would limit it to seven people.

“I understand the concerns about changes in areas but I find it difficult to turn down on the basis that young people have to start somewhere, and we need young people in Lichfield to sustain it.” Cllr Jamie Checkland, Lichfield District Council

Councillors voted 5 to 3 in favour of the application – and chose to add a condition that the house will be limited in occupancy to seven people.