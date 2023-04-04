Plans to partially demolish a bungalow in Lichfield to create a new five bedroom property have been approved.

The home at 1 Tamworth Road currently has three bedrooms, but the scheme would see additional single and two storey extensions created.

A planning statement said the existing dormer bungalow was not suitable for modern family living.

“Despite the property’s size the spacial configuration is both disjointed and disproportionate. “The existing bedrooms, kitchen and family bathroom are all inadequately sized for modern family living. “The current arrangement is devoid of a focal family room or space. “Due to the size and positioning of the windows, many of the spaces feel dark and do not fully benefit from the views which the property could offer. “Overall the proposals will create a similar footprint to the existing dwelling but will add additional bedrooms at first floor level which will free up the ground floor areas for family spaces.” Planning statement

