A film of Coldplay’s sell-out concert in Buenos Aires will be shown at The Red Carpet Cinema.

Music of the Sphere – Live at River Plate will be shown on 19th and 23rd April at the Barton Marina venue.

A spokesperson said:

“This spectacular concert film features remixed and remastered sound and stunning visuals captured by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale, including a host of previously-unseen footage. “Lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands fill the screen alongside classic hits such as Yellow, Fix You, Viva La Vida, My Universe and A Sky Full Of Stars, the film features stellar guest appearances including Jin of BTS with the live debut of his record-breaking single The Astronaut. “This presentation also includes a special behind-the-scenes documentary featuring unseen interviews with the band, which is exclusive to cinemas.”

Ticket and booking details are available online.