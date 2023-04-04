A film of Coldplay’s sell-out concert in Buenos Aires will be shown at The Red Carpet Cinema.

Music of the Sphere – Live at River Plate will be shown on 19th and 23rd April at the Barton Marina venue.

A spokesperson said:

“This spectacular concert film features remixed and remastered sound and stunning visuals captured by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale, including a host of previously-unseen footage.

“Lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands fill the screen alongside classic hits such as Yellow, Fix You, Viva La Vida, My Universe and A Sky Full Of Stars, the film features stellar guest appearances including Jin of BTS with the live debut of his record-breaking single The Astronaut.

“This presentation also includes a special behind-the-scenes documentary featuring unseen interviews with the band, which is exclusive to cinemas.”

Ticket and booking details are available online.

Lichfield Live

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

