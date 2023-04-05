People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being warned not to be duped by counterfeit goods at Bank Holiday weekend car boot sales.

Trading Standards officers from Staffordshire County Council say goods such as designer clothing, electrics, toiletries, alcohol and vapes are among the fakes that could be on offer.

But they have warned bargain hunters that the poor quality imitations will leave them out of pocket and may even put their health at risk.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The counterfeit goods market may seem like a harmless enough industry but there’s lots of reasons why you should avoid fakes. “Counterfeit goods can not only be harmful to your health and poor quality, but by buying fakes you’re helping support other more serious criminal activity. “Over the last few years our officers have seized millions of pounds of fake goods, taking dangerous goods off the streets and helping keep communities safe. “Our advice is to always be on your guard, check the quality of the labelling, look for spelling mistakes and poor grammar and if the deal is too good to be true then question this. “And remember, fakes could also be offered to you at local markets too, as well as online or on social media platforms. For safer shopping, which is what we want to see, you’re always better to buy from recognised trusted retailers.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

People can report counterfeit goods sales on the anonymous Staffordshire Fight the Fakes hotline on 01785 330356.