Bin collections in Lichfield and Burntwood will not change over the Easter Bank Holiday, residents have been told.
Lichfield District Council said its teams would cover routes as normal on Friday (7th April) and Monday.
Nigel Harris, general manager of the Joint Waste Service, said:
“We are pleased to inform residents that the long weekend will not impact their scheduled collection days.
“Our teams will be out working hard to ensure all waste is picked up as expected.”Nigel Harris, Lichfield District Council