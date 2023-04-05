Residents at a Lichfield care home have joined children at a local nursery for an afternoon of Easter crafts.

The event, at Humpty Dumpty Day Nursery and Pre-School, saw the visitors help children create a giant Easter egg display for their window.

The group of residents and youngster also enjoyed an Easter story together before all sitting down to share some cake.

Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires Care Home, said: