Residents at a Lichfield care home have joined children at a local nursery for an afternoon of Easter crafts.
The event, at Humpty Dumpty Day Nursery and Pre-School, saw the visitors help children create a giant Easter egg display for their window.
The group of residents and youngster also enjoyed an Easter story together before all sitting down to share some cake.
Amy Doyle, general manager of The Spires Care Home, said:
“We were thrilled to be invited to spend time with the children, and the residents at our home had a lot of fun on the day.
“Intergenerational activities have such benefits for both the children and our residents and they have all enjoyed spending time together today.”Amy Doyle