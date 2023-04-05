The Conservatives have confirmed the three candidates they hope will secure Whittington and Streethay seats at Lichfield District Council at the local elections.

Current councillors Alan White and Harry Warburton will once more be on the ballot paper on 4th May.

They will be joined by the former national president of the Round Table Great Britain and Ireland, Richard Holland.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the Conservative group at Lichfield District Council said:

“I am proud to have candidates like Richard Holland who are already making a difference in their community standing for the local Conservatives.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The full list of candidates for the Whittington and Streethay ward are: