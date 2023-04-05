Ballot box

The full list of candidates hoping to win seats on Lichfield District Council at the local elections has been confirmed.

Only one ward will be uncontested on 4th May when voters head to the polls.

The wards and their candidates – with the number of councillors to be elected in brackets – can be found below.

Alrewas and Fradley (3)

  • Alasdair Brooks – Liberal Democrats
  • Ian Coxon – Labour
  • Derick Cross – Conservatives
  • Toby Ryder – Labour
  • David Whatton – Labour
  • Mike Wilcox – Conservatives
  • Sonia Wilcox – Conservatives

Armitage with Handsacre (3)

  • Richard Cox – Conservatives
  • Nikki Hawkins – Conservatives
  • Jacob Marshall – Labour
  • Tom Marshall – Conservatives
  • Morwenna Rae – Liberal Democrats
  • Marvin Shortman – Labour
  • Christopher Willis – Labour

Boley Park (2)

  • Andrew Fox – Labour
  • Scott Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats
  • Rajesh Kulkarni – Labour
  • Doug Pullen – Conservatives
  • Mark Warfield – Conservatives

Boney Hay and Central (3)

  • Jim Craik – Conservatives
  • Di Evans – Labour
  • Steven Swain – Conservatives
  • Paul Taylor – Labour
  • Sharon Taylor – Labour
  • Keith Willis-Croft – Conservatives

Bourne Vale (1)

  • Brian Yeates – Conservatives

Chadsmead (2)

  • Joanne Grange – Independent
  • Elaine Hutchings – Conservatives
  • Paul Jones – Conservatives
  • Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats
  • Miles Trent – Liberal Democrats

Chase Terrace (2)

  • Richard Cross – Conservatives
  • Steven Norman – Labour
  • Matt Warburton – Conservatives
  • Sue Woodward – Labour

Chasetown (2)

  • Norma Bacon – Conservatives
  • Darren Ennis – Labour
  • Laura Ennis – Labour
  • Antony Jones – Conservatives

Colton and the Ridwares (1)

  • David Cullen – Greens
  • Paul Golder – Labour
  • Keith Vernon – Conservatives

Curborough (2)

  • Colin Ball – Labour
  • Daniel Floyd – Conservatives
  • Dave Robertson – Labour
  • Edward Sheasby – Conservatives

Fazeley (2)

  • Alex Farrell – Conservatives
  • John Hill – Conservatives
  • Anne Thompson – Labour
  • David Thompson – Labour

Hammerwich with Wall (2)

  • Carolyn Gittings – Labour
  • Leona Leung – Conservatives
  • Lorna McGinty – Labour
  • Janice Silvester-Hall – Conservatives

Highfield (2)

  • Robyn Ennis – Labour
  • Wai-Lee Ho – Conservatives
  • Serena Mears – Conservatives
  • Jane Smith – Labour

Leomansley (3)

  • James Blackman – Labour
  • Jamie Checkland – Conservatives
  • Jamie Christie – Liberal Democrats
  • Paul Ecclestone-Brown – Greens
  • Sally Gilbert – Conservatives
  • Richard Henshaw – Liberal Democrats
  • Andy Smith – Conservatives
  • Benjamin Watkins – Labour

Little Aston and Stonnall (2)

  • Ruth Graham – Independent
  • Stuart Harrison – Labour
  • Elizabeth Little – Independent
  • Joseph Powell – Conservatives
  • Phil Whitehouse – Conservatives

Longdon (1)

  • Robert Strachan – Conservatives
  • Catherine Wood – Labour

Mease Valley (1)

  • Roger Bennion – Liberal Democrats
  • Ashley Yeates – Conservatives

Shenstone (1)

  • Matthew Field – Labour
  • David Salter – Conservatives

St John’s (3)

  • Jeyan Anketell – Labour
  • Deb Baker – Conservatives
  • Colin Greatorex – Conservatives
  • Rosemary Harvey Coggins – Labour
  • John Patrick Madden – Independent
  • Tim Matthews – Conservatives
  • Simon Partridge – Greens
  • John Smith – Liberal Democrats

Stowe (3)

  • Hugh Ashton – Liberal Democrats
  • Russell Bragger – Labour
  • Ann Hughes – Labour
  • Angela Lax – Conservatives
  • Paul McDermott – Liberal Democrats
  • Jon O’Hagan – Conservatives
  • Marcus Simmons – Conservatives

Summerfield and All Saints (3)

  • Sharon Banevicius – Labour
  • Kathy Coe – Labour
  • Michael Galvin – Labour
  • Sammy Goody – Independent
  • Nicola Greensill – Conservatives
  • Richard Stephenson – Conservatives
  • Heather Tranter – Conservatives

Whittington and Streethay (3)

  • Claire Booker – Labour
  • Richard Holland – Conservatives
  • Jennifer Mackintosh – Labour
  • Mark Pritchard – Labour
  • Andrew Rushton – Liberal Democrats
  • Harry Warburton – Conservatives
  • Alan White – Conservatives

2 Comments
Steve
3 hours ago

It’s so disappointing that there are hardly any independents standing, and none in most wards. Choice between the same old same old.

Grumpy
3 hours ago

Still the same old… I was hoping more variety with up and coming parties. Very disappointing

