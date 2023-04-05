The full list of candidates hoping to win seats on Lichfield District Council at the local elections has been confirmed.
Only one ward will be uncontested on 4th May when voters head to the polls.
The wards and their candidates – with the number of councillors to be elected in brackets – can be found below.
Alrewas and Fradley (3)
- Alasdair Brooks – Liberal Democrats
- Ian Coxon – Labour
- Derick Cross – Conservatives
- Toby Ryder – Labour
- David Whatton – Labour
- Mike Wilcox – Conservatives
- Sonia Wilcox – Conservatives
Armitage with Handsacre (3)
- Richard Cox – Conservatives
- Nikki Hawkins – Conservatives
- Jacob Marshall – Labour
- Tom Marshall – Conservatives
- Morwenna Rae – Liberal Democrats
- Marvin Shortman – Labour
- Christopher Willis – Labour
Boley Park (2)
- Andrew Fox – Labour
- Scott Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats
- Rajesh Kulkarni – Labour
- Doug Pullen – Conservatives
- Mark Warfield – Conservatives
Boney Hay and Central (3)
- Jim Craik – Conservatives
- Di Evans – Labour
- Steven Swain – Conservatives
- Paul Taylor – Labour
- Sharon Taylor – Labour
- Keith Willis-Croft – Conservatives
Bourne Vale (1)
- Brian Yeates – Conservatives
Chadsmead (2)
- Joanne Grange – Independent
- Elaine Hutchings – Conservatives
- Paul Jones – Conservatives
- Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats
- Miles Trent – Liberal Democrats
Chase Terrace (2)
- Richard Cross – Conservatives
- Steven Norman – Labour
- Matt Warburton – Conservatives
- Sue Woodward – Labour
Chasetown (2)
- Norma Bacon – Conservatives
- Darren Ennis – Labour
- Laura Ennis – Labour
- Antony Jones – Conservatives
Colton and the Ridwares (1)
- David Cullen – Greens
- Paul Golder – Labour
- Keith Vernon – Conservatives
Curborough (2)
- Colin Ball – Labour
- Daniel Floyd – Conservatives
- Dave Robertson – Labour
- Edward Sheasby – Conservatives
Fazeley (2)
- Alex Farrell – Conservatives
- John Hill – Conservatives
- Anne Thompson – Labour
- David Thompson – Labour
Hammerwich with Wall (2)
- Carolyn Gittings – Labour
- Leona Leung – Conservatives
- Lorna McGinty – Labour
- Janice Silvester-Hall – Conservatives
Highfield (2)
- Robyn Ennis – Labour
- Wai-Lee Ho – Conservatives
- Serena Mears – Conservatives
- Jane Smith – Labour
Leomansley (3)
- James Blackman – Labour
- Jamie Checkland – Conservatives
- Jamie Christie – Liberal Democrats
- Paul Ecclestone-Brown – Greens
- Sally Gilbert – Conservatives
- Richard Henshaw – Liberal Democrats
- Andy Smith – Conservatives
- Benjamin Watkins – Labour
Little Aston and Stonnall (2)
- Ruth Graham – Independent
- Stuart Harrison – Labour
- Elizabeth Little – Independent
- Joseph Powell – Conservatives
- Phil Whitehouse – Conservatives
Longdon (1)
- Robert Strachan – Conservatives
- Catherine Wood – Labour
Mease Valley (1)
- Roger Bennion – Liberal Democrats
- Ashley Yeates – Conservatives
Shenstone (1)
- Matthew Field – Labour
- David Salter – Conservatives
St John’s (3)
- Jeyan Anketell – Labour
- Deb Baker – Conservatives
- Colin Greatorex – Conservatives
- Rosemary Harvey Coggins – Labour
- John Patrick Madden – Independent
- Tim Matthews – Conservatives
- Simon Partridge – Greens
- John Smith – Liberal Democrats
Stowe (3)
- Hugh Ashton – Liberal Democrats
- Russell Bragger – Labour
- Ann Hughes – Labour
- Angela Lax – Conservatives
- Paul McDermott – Liberal Democrats
- Jon O’Hagan – Conservatives
- Marcus Simmons – Conservatives
Summerfield and All Saints (3)
- Sharon Banevicius – Labour
- Kathy Coe – Labour
- Michael Galvin – Labour
- Sammy Goody – Independent
- Nicola Greensill – Conservatives
- Richard Stephenson – Conservatives
- Heather Tranter – Conservatives
Whittington and Streethay (3)
- Claire Booker – Labour
- Richard Holland – Conservatives
- Jennifer Mackintosh – Labour
- Mark Pritchard – Labour
- Andrew Rushton – Liberal Democrats
- Harry Warburton – Conservatives
- Alan White – Conservatives
It’s so disappointing that there are hardly any independents standing, and none in most wards. Choice between the same old same old.
Still the same old… I was hoping more variety with up and coming parties. Very disappointing