The full list of candidates hoping to win seats on Lichfield District Council at the local elections has been confirmed.

Only one ward will be uncontested on 4th May when voters head to the polls.

The wards and their candidates – with the number of councillors to be elected in brackets – can be found below.

Alrewas and Fradley (3)

Alasdair Brooks – Liberal Democrats

Ian Coxon – Labour

Derick Cross – Conservatives

Toby Ryder – Labour

David Whatton – Labour

Mike Wilcox – Conservatives

Sonia Wilcox – Conservatives

Armitage with Handsacre (3)

Richard Cox – Conservatives

Nikki Hawkins – Conservatives

Jacob Marshall – Labour

Tom Marshall – Conservatives

Morwenna Rae – Liberal Democrats

Marvin Shortman – Labour

Christopher Willis – Labour

Boley Park (2)

Andrew Fox – Labour

Scott Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats

Rajesh Kulkarni – Labour

Doug Pullen – Conservatives

Mark Warfield – Conservatives

Boney Hay and Central (3)

Jim Craik – Conservatives

Di Evans – Labour

Steven Swain – Conservatives

Paul Taylor – Labour

Sharon Taylor – Labour

Keith Willis-Croft – Conservatives

Bourne Vale (1)

Brian Yeates – Conservatives

Chadsmead (2)

Joanne Grange – Independent

Elaine Hutchings – Conservatives

Paul Jones – Conservatives

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Miles Trent – Liberal Democrats

Chase Terrace (2)

Richard Cross – Conservatives

Steven Norman – Labour

Matt Warburton – Conservatives

Sue Woodward – Labour

Chasetown (2)

Norma Bacon – Conservatives

Darren Ennis – Labour

Laura Ennis – Labour

Antony Jones – Conservatives

Colton and the Ridwares (1)

David Cullen – Greens

Paul Golder – Labour

Keith Vernon – Conservatives

Curborough (2)

Colin Ball – Labour

Daniel Floyd – Conservatives

Dave Robertson – Labour

Edward Sheasby – Conservatives

Fazeley (2)

Alex Farrell – Conservatives

John Hill – Conservatives

Anne Thompson – Labour

David Thompson – Labour

Hammerwich with Wall (2)

Carolyn Gittings – Labour

Leona Leung – Conservatives

Lorna McGinty – Labour

Janice Silvester-Hall – Conservatives

Highfield (2)

Robyn Ennis – Labour

Wai-Lee Ho – Conservatives

Serena Mears – Conservatives

Jane Smith – Labour

Leomansley (3)

James Blackman – Labour

Jamie Checkland – Conservatives

Jamie Christie – Liberal Democrats

Paul Ecclestone-Brown – Greens

Sally Gilbert – Conservatives

Richard Henshaw – Liberal Democrats

Andy Smith – Conservatives

Benjamin Watkins – Labour

Little Aston and Stonnall (2)

Ruth Graham – Independent

Stuart Harrison – Labour

Elizabeth Little – Independent

Joseph Powell – Conservatives

Phil Whitehouse – Conservatives

Longdon (1)

Robert Strachan – Conservatives

Catherine Wood – Labour

Mease Valley (1)

Roger Bennion – Liberal Democrats

Ashley Yeates – Conservatives

Shenstone (1)

Matthew Field – Labour

David Salter – Conservatives

St John’s (3)

Jeyan Anketell – Labour

Deb Baker – Conservatives

Colin Greatorex – Conservatives

Rosemary Harvey Coggins – Labour

John Patrick Madden – Independent

Tim Matthews – Conservatives

Simon Partridge – Greens

John Smith – Liberal Democrats

Stowe (3)

Hugh Ashton – Liberal Democrats

Russell Bragger – Labour

Ann Hughes – Labour

Angela Lax – Conservatives

Paul McDermott – Liberal Democrats

Jon O’Hagan – Conservatives

Marcus Simmons – Conservatives

Summerfield and All Saints (3)

Sharon Banevicius – Labour

Kathy Coe – Labour

Michael Galvin – Labour

Sammy Goody – Independent

Nicola Greensill – Conservatives

Richard Stephenson – Conservatives

Heather Tranter – Conservatives

Whittington and Streethay (3)