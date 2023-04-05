The Mayor of Lichfield has officially opened a new retirement living development in the city.
Cllr Jamie Checkland cut the ribbon on McCarthy Stone’s Stowe Place scheme off Rotten Row.
People attending the event were also given a tour of the development.
Cllr Checkland said:
“It was fantastic to see so many people at the opening event and to have the chance to meet the team, the homeowners and their families.
“It’s clear to see the new community is flourishing at Stowe Place with homeowners enjoying a full and independent lifestyle.”Cllr Jamie Checkland
David Meachem, divisional sales director at McCarthy Stone, added:
“The event was thoroughly enjoyed by all. We’d like to say a huge thank you to the Mayor and Mayoress of Lichfield for paying us a visit at Stowe Place and officially opening the development.
“Stowe Place has proven to be very popular due to the enviable lifestyle on offer, pairing top-quality, low-maintenance homes with great on-site facilities to enable our homeowners to get the most out of their retirement years.”David Meachem
It is commonly assumed that the many care homes that have sprung up in the area are to cater for people who have lived and grown old in this area. This is far from the case as many are populated by by those who have come to Lichfield to retire. Well that is as may be but it is not without consequences. The strain on services effect us all. Older people tend to need more medical attention. The local NHS struggles to cope with this as we are all aware.
There are other factors which can be observed in many south coast resorts like Sidmouth where the age demographic has changed the character of the places.
We all grow old and I have no brief against people wishing to maximising the quality of their later life but councils must recognise that, in agreeing to this change, the onus is on them to make services readily available to all, and infrastructure is in place that benefits us all.
Monstrous building set amongst such historic buildings in Dam Street !!! It’s dreadful and totally out of place in Lichfield but as usual planning doesn’t see this in any shape or form.
As always I hope they fail to sell them and it’s knocked down.
In view of the extortionate prices being charged, perhaps we should call this ‘millionaire’s row’.