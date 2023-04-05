The Mayor of Lichfield has officially opened a new retirement living development in the city.

Cllr Jamie Checkland cut the ribbon on McCarthy Stone’s Stowe Place scheme off Rotten Row.

People attending the event were also given a tour of the development.

Cllr Checkland said:

“It was fantastic to see so many people at the opening event and to have the chance to meet the team, the homeowners and their families. “It’s clear to see the new community is flourishing at Stowe Place with homeowners enjoying a full and independent lifestyle.” Cllr Jamie Checkland

David Meachem, divisional sales director at McCarthy Stone, added: