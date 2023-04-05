The owner of a property in Lichfield says plans to turn it into a house of multiple occupancy have been withdrawn after concerns were raised by local residents.

The proposals would have seen the three bedroom home at 133 Weston Road converted into a ten bedroom HMO.

An original scheme had sought planning permission for a 12 bedroom property, but was later amended.

Owner Chris Ball has now confirmed he has withdrawn the application after hearing the strength of feeling from residents.

“I have reviewed the comments and objections to my planning application for my property at 133 Weston Road with a great deal of interest. “Obviously, I am aware of the unprecedented levels of objection to this proposal. “The proposal was borne out of my personal circumstances and a desire to help with what I believed was a very moral use of a potentially large dwelling that would benefit from a development – it was not resulting from greed or exploitation on my behalf or that of the planning company as many people indicated. “I am now very happy to announce that with respect to the wishes and views of the neighbourhood, I am withdrawing the application. “It might be the case that I look at ways to improve the existing three bedroom dwelling. I hope that any future plans are not subject to the same problems. “Sorry for any inconvenience caused to all parties involved.” Chris Ball

Residents had branded the plans to create a HMO at the site as “ridiculous”, with one telling Lichfield Live it was “overdevelopment of the plot”.

Cllr Joanne Grange, independent representative for Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council, said she was happy to see the owner’s decision.

“I am pleased to hear the planning application has been withdrawn. “While we can all recognise the need for a mix of accommodation in the district, a house of multiple occupancy of this scale was too much for the location and would have had a disproportionate impact on the quality of life for local residents.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

The issue of HMO proposals has been in the headlines this week after a separate scheme on Chapel Lane was given the green light despite local opposition.