Parents are being asked to talk to their children about the dangers of starting fires during the Easter holidays.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service figures reveal that of 72% of the 3,099 outdoor blazes they have attended over the past three years were set deliberately.

With the school holidays and spells of warmer weather, bosses say they fear a possible increase in such fires.

Ben Sourbutts, from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“While we want young people to enjoy themselves during the Easter holidays, and we know that the vast majority of teenagers go out with their friends and do not cause any problems, we must reiterate that we have a zero-tolerance approach towards those who deliberately start fires. “We believe parents and carers have a part to play in reducing these incidents by making sure youngsters are aware of the risks and consequences involved. Please also make sure you know where your children are, and what they are doing, when they are out and about. “It’s important to also highlight that deliberate fire setting is an offence and if someone is found to have started a fire, they could be arrested and receive a criminal record, which in turn could affect their future prospects. “Even small outdoor fires can be dangerous, and they place additional stress on our resources – dealing with a nuisance fire affects our ability to respond to more serious incidents like house fires or road traffic collisions. “We believe that by continuing to work together, with our communities and partner agencies, we can stamp out deliberate fires in Staffordshire.” Ben Sourbutts, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Anyone with information on fires being started deliberately is asked to contact police on 101.