Families are being invited to enjoy a discovery day at a Whittington venue.

The Staffordshire Regiment Museum will host the event on Monday (10th April).

Visitors will be able to enjoy talks, trench tours, trails and craft activities.

There will also be a tea wagon on site serving drinks and snacks, as well as valuations of medals and militaria items from Hansons Auctioneers.

For more details, visit the museum’s Facebook page.