A Burntwood housebuilder is celebrating after agreeing a deal to build a £5.3million affordable housing scheme.

Keon Homes has linked up with GreenSquareAccord for the scheme in Blakenall.

The development will also see carbon housing solutions from Midlands firm LoCal Homes introduced, including the construction of timber frame panels which are built off site before being installed.

Matt Beckley, head of development at Keon Homes, said:

“The properties are all high quality and feature the latest energy efficient measures. “Work has started, and we expect it to be complete by the middle of 2024. Five Keon staff, joined by a network of strategic subcontractors, will oversee the build. “The £5.3million deal is also a fantastic way to celebrate our fifth birthday and continues our desire to disrupt the residential and extra care marketplaces.” Matt Beckley, Keon Homes

Keon Homes is part of the Tara Group alongside Cameron Homes and Chasetown Civil Engineering.