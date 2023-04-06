A Burntwood business is celebrating after being shortlisted for two regional awards.

Haywoods Contracts, who supply and install blinds nationwide, have been shortlisted for Manufacturing Excellence and Employer of the Year in the Midlands Family Business Awards.

Managing director Darren Ennis said:

“I’m absolutely chuffed that we have made it as finalists in both categories. “This achievement is 100% down to our amazing staff – they do a phenomenal job and drive the business forward. “Win or lose to get this far is an achievement, I am very proud.” Darren Ennis

Colin O’Toole, sales and marketing director, said:

“We are delighted and honoured to be nominated for the Midlands Family Business Awards. “What we do and who we are is a reflection of our magnificent staff who are constantly striving to develop and grow with the Haywoods, and we are proud of every one of them.“ Colin O’Toole

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in June.