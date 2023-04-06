The candidates hoping to win seats on Burntwood Town Council at the local elections have been confirmed – and Labour have already mathematically ensured they retain control.
Two wards – Chasetown and Chase Terrace – will not require a vote due to the number of candidates declared.
It means that of the 22 seats up for grabs, Labour have already secured seven.
But with only nine Conservative candidates and one independent standing in total, the town council will be controlled by Labour once again after 4th May.
The full list of candidates in each ward – with the number of seats in brackets are below:
Boney Hay and Central (5)
- Jim Craik – Conservatives
- Di Evans – Labour
- Joanne Hancox – Labour
- Elaine Kirkham – Labour
- Steven Swain – Conservatives
- Paul Taylor – Labour
- Sharon Taylor – Labour
Chase Terrace (4)
- Sharon Banevicius – Labour
- Paul Flanagan – Labour
- Steven Norman – Labour
- Sue Woodward – Labour
Chasetown (3)
- Andrew Bullock – Labour
- Darren Ennis – Labour
- Laura Ennis – Labour
Gorstey Lea (2)
- Robyn Ennis – Labour
- Marvin Shortman – Labour
- Keith Willis-Croft – Conservatives
Highfield (1)
- Wai-Lee Ho – Conservatives
- Jane Smith – Labour
Hunslet (2)
- Carol Ivett – Labour
- Carol McCabe – Labour
- Serena Mears – Conservatives
- Jacquie Wittstock – Conservatives
Summerfield and All Saints (5)
- Norma Bacon – Conservatives
- Bev Bishop – Labour
- Kathy Coe – Labour
- Michael Galvin – Labour
- Carolyn Gittings – Labour
- Sam Goody – Independent
- Ivan Holdsworth – Labour
- Richard Stephenson – Conservatives
- Heather Tranter – Conservatives