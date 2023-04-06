The candidates hoping to win seats on Burntwood Town Council at the local elections have been confirmed – and Labour have already mathematically ensured they retain control.

Two wards – Chasetown and Chase Terrace – will not require a vote due to the number of candidates declared.

It means that of the 22 seats up for grabs, Labour have already secured seven.

But with only nine Conservative candidates and one independent standing in total, the town council will be controlled by Labour once again after 4th May.

The full list of candidates in each ward – with the number of seats in brackets are below:

Boney Hay and Central (5)

Jim Craik – Conservatives

Di Evans – Labour

Joanne Hancox – Labour

Elaine Kirkham – Labour

Steven Swain – Conservatives

Paul Taylor – Labour

Sharon Taylor – Labour

Chase Terrace (4)

Sharon Banevicius – Labour

Paul Flanagan – Labour

Steven Norman – Labour

Sue Woodward – Labour

Chasetown (3)

Andrew Bullock – Labour

Darren Ennis – Labour

Laura Ennis – Labour

Gorstey Lea (2)

Robyn Ennis – Labour

Marvin Shortman – Labour

Keith Willis-Croft – Conservatives

Highfield (1)

Wai-Lee Ho – Conservatives

Jane Smith – Labour

Hunslet (2)

Carol Ivett – Labour

Carol McCabe – Labour

Serena Mears – Conservatives

Jacquie Wittstock – Conservatives

Summerfield and All Saints (5)