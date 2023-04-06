A care provider is offering a grant for a project supporting older people in Lichfield.

The money is being offered by Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield for a third year.

The scheme has previously funded the likes MHA Lichfield and District Live at Home and the Men’s Shed Lichfield.

The £250 grant will be on offer for community groups that supports older residents locally.

Martin Lahert, director at Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield, said:

“We’re delighted to be able to reignite this community grant scheme once again. “Over the past few years it has been fantastic to see the impact it has made, and we are eager to continue to support community projects and initiatives across the local area. “The Bluebird Care Community Grant will also come with support and advice. We want to work with a local project that gives older people an opportunity to try something new and that will add benefit to their lives. “We’re hoping our support, alongside the money, will be hugely beneficial and help further their efforts.” Martin Lahert, Bluebird Care Tamworth and Lichfield

For an application form call 01543 418432 or email hannahburgess@bluebirdcare.co.uk. The closing date for applications is 30th April.