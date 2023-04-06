Divas of drag will be taking to the stage in Lichfield when West End show Queenz comes to Lichfield.

The show will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 30th April, with performances at 5pm and 8pm.

A spokesperson said:

“Queenz has been blowing the minds of audiences up and down the country with their trailblazing, live vocal, drag extravaganza! “With the moves of Britney and voices like Whitney, these dragtastic divas are the real deal and will have you feeling fierce and fabulous before you know it. “Serving up a set list of remixed and reimagined pop anthems, including, Queen Of The Night, Born This Way, Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and so much more.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.