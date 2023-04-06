An independent candidate says he will work tirelessly for residents if he is elected to Lichfield District Council.

John Patrick Madden will stand in the St John’s ward on 4th May.

He said he hoped an independent voice would resonate with locals.

Mr Madden, who previously stood in the 2019 General Election in the Lichfield constituency, said:

“I am a passionate community advocate with a strong track record of volunteer work and public service – I believe in the importance of putting the needs of the community first and am dedicated to working tirelessly to make a positive difference in the lives of constituents. “I want to ensure that St John’s has a strong voice on the council and is represented effectively. “If I am elected then I will work tirelessly to improve local services and amenities, promote economic growth, and enhance the quality of life for all residents.” John Patrick Madden

The full list of candidates standing in St John’s ward are: