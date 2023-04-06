A Lichfield man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

The 34-year-old was held following a police raid on a property in Lichfield and seized drugs, cash and scales.

It came after officers had stopped a black Ford Fiesta on the A5 in Tamworth yesterday (5th April).

A 26-year-old man, from Tamworth, was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A and B drugs, but has been released under investigation.

The Lichfield man remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.