Part of Lichfield’s Beacon Park has been closed after raw sewage caused flooding.

Museum Gardens has been cordoned off after pools of foul-smelling water began to appear.

A sign at one entrance told visitors “This footpath is temporarily closed due to a public health issue – raw sewage”.

One passer-by told Lichfield Live:

“There is a real whiff coming off the water – you could smell it from a fair distance away.”

Images from the site show the footpath near the statue of The Titanic’s Captain Smith being submerged by water.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said: