Part of Lichfield’s Beacon Park has been closed after raw sewage caused flooding.
Museum Gardens has been cordoned off after pools of foul-smelling water began to appear.
A sign at one entrance told visitors “This footpath is temporarily closed due to a public health issue – raw sewage”.
One passer-by told Lichfield Live:
“There is a real whiff coming off the water – you could smell it from a fair distance away.”
Images from the site show the footpath near the statue of The Titanic’s Captain Smith being submerged by water.
A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:
“Severn Trent was made aware of the situation today and their engineers attended the site and have advised that the issue was caused by a drain blockage on Dam Street which they are currently investigating.
“They have confirmed that they will clear up and disinfect the location when they have unblocked the drains, but until then the gates to Memorial Park will be closed for the safety of residents.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
Michael Fabricant is 100% directly responsible for this. He voted (along with other Tory MPs) in favour of dumping raw sewage into our local rivers…..and now look what’s happened? The lot of them should be prosecuted for criminal negligence – they’re are ABSOLUTELY USELESS.
Thank you Michael Fabricant, real world consequences of your voting record.