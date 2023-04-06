Passengers are being warned of disruption due to a closure of the Cross City Line between Birmingham and Lichfield.

The route will be shut in both directions from tomorrow (7th April) until 11th April to replace a bridge at Sutton Coldfield.

The £4million project will see a 111-tonne mobile crane brought in to remove and replace the existing structure.

It means rail replacement buses will be in operation between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley during the closure.

Denise Wetton, Network Rail’s central route director, said:

“We know there’s never an ideal time to close the railway, so I’d like to thank people in advance for their patience ahead of this complex work to replace a bridge which carries freight trains over passenger services.” Denise Wetton, Network Rail

People are being advised to allow more time for their journeys and to plan ahead using www.nationalrail.co.uk.

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway’s customer experience director, said: