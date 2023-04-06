Volunteers are being invited to join an Easter litter pick in Whittington.

The event on Monday (10th April) has been organised by Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group and Whittington Parish Council, with support from the Lichfield Litter legends.

People can turn up to Swan Park between 11am and 12noon to collect a bag and litter picker before choosing their route or area to clean up.

Those who return their bag of rubbish and picker back by 1pm will receive an Easter egg or a hot cross bun.

