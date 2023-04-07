A businesswoman hoping to win a seat on Lichfield District Council says she understands the challenges the community faces.

Sally Gilbert will contest the Leomansley ward for the Conservatives alongside current councillors Jamie Checkland and Andy Smith.

The owner of a promotional branding and merchandising company in the city said winning a place on the council at the local elections on 4th May would help her continue work which is close to her heart.

“I am thrilled to be joining the local Conservatives as a candidate in the upcoming elections – as a business owner and former Chair of Darwin Hall, I understand the challenges that our community faces. “I am passionate about creating opportunities for young people in Lichfield, and will work tirelessly to make this a reality.” Sally Gilbert

Other candidates confirmed for Leomansley ward are:

James Blackman – Labour

Jamie Checkland – Conservatives

Jamie Christie – Liberal Democrats

Paul Ecclestone-Brown – Greens

Sally Gilbert – Conservatives

Richard Henshaw – Liberal Democrats

Andrew Smith – Conservatives

Benjamin Watkins – Labour

The Conservatives have also confirmed that another businesswoman will be contesting the Highfield seat.

Serena Mears will join Cllr Wai-Lee Ho in hoping to win for the party in the ward.

She said:

“I am committed to ensuring that our community continues to thrive, and that we remain a great place to live, work, and raise a family. “I look forward to working with the local Conservatives to achieve these goals.” Serena Mears

The Highfield ward will be a two party shoot-out with Labour and the Conservatives both putting forward two candidates for the two seats on offer: