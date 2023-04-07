People in Whittington are being asked to open up their gardens as part of an annual event.

The open gardens will take place on 24th and 25th June.

A spokesperson for Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group (WFEG) said:

“Lots of help will be needed to make this an enjoyable and successful event – and also a few new gardens as some previous ones will be resting this year. “If you, or someone you know, would like to take part then please get in touch with WFEG. “Your garden doesn’t need to be large, or grand – small, quirky, pretty, are equally appreciated, as too are wildlife gardens.” Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group spokesperson

For more details, visit the WFEG website.