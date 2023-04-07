The candidates have been confirmed who are hoping to win a seat on Lichfield City Council.

The Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats will contest the elections on 4th May, along with an independent candidate.

But one person who won’t be on the ballot paper is Cllr Paul Jones.

The current Conservative deputy mayor had been due to stand in the Leomansley ward, but he will no longer stand. The official statement of person nominated says that “the particulars of the candidate or the persons subscribing the paper are not as required by law”.

The full list of those hoping to win seats on Lichfield City Council are below:

Boley Park

Janet England – Conservatives

Andrew Fox – Labour

Paul Golder – Labour

Richard Holland – Conservatives

Rajesh Kulkarni – Labour

Mark Warfield – Conservatives

Catherine Wood – Labour

Robert Yardley – Conservatives

Chadsmead

Hugh Ashton – Liberal Democrats

Stephanie Checkland – Conservatives

Martin Hughes – Conservatives

Elaine Hutchings – Conservatives

Claire Pinder-Smith – Labour

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Samuel Schafer – Labour

Curborough

Colin Ball – Labour

Brandon Clark – Conservatives

Matthew Field – Labour

Paula Knight – Labour

Dave Robertson – Labour

Leomansley

James Blackman – Labour

Neil Boulton – Conservatives

Jamie Checkland – Conservatives

Jamie Christie – Liberal Democrats

Sally Gilbert – Conservatives

Jill Guest – Conservatives

Jacob Marshall – Labour

Michael Mullarkey – Conservatives

Andrew Rushton – Liberal Democrats

Edmund Strain – Labour

Benjamin Watkins – Labour

St John’s

Jeyan Anketell – Labour

Deb Baker – Conservatives

Gwyneth Boyle – Conservatives

Katie Farrelly – Labour

Colin Greatorex – Conservatives

Rosemary Harvey-Coggins – Labour

Agne Holland – Conservatives

Tim Matthews – Conservatives

Philip Preece – Conservatives

John Smith – Liberal Democrats

Stowe