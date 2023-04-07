The candidates have been confirmed who are hoping to win a seat on Lichfield City Council.
The Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats will contest the elections on 4th May, along with an independent candidate.
But one person who won’t be on the ballot paper is Cllr Paul Jones.
The current Conservative deputy mayor had been due to stand in the Leomansley ward, but he will no longer stand. The official statement of person nominated says that “the particulars of the candidate or the persons subscribing the paper are not as required by law”.
The full list of those hoping to win seats on Lichfield City Council are below:
Boley Park
- Janet England – Conservatives
- Andrew Fox – Labour
- Paul Golder – Labour
- Richard Holland – Conservatives
- Rajesh Kulkarni – Labour
- Mark Warfield – Conservatives
- Catherine Wood – Labour
- Robert Yardley – Conservatives
Chadsmead
- Hugh Ashton – Liberal Democrats
- Stephanie Checkland – Conservatives
- Martin Hughes – Conservatives
- Elaine Hutchings – Conservatives
- Claire Pinder-Smith – Labour
- Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats
- Samuel Schafer – Labour
Curborough
- Colin Ball – Labour
- Brandon Clark – Conservatives
- Matthew Field – Labour
- Paula Knight – Labour
- Dave Robertson – Labour
Leomansley
- James Blackman – Labour
- Neil Boulton – Conservatives
- Jamie Checkland – Conservatives
- Jamie Christie – Liberal Democrats
- Sally Gilbert – Conservatives
- Jill Guest – Conservatives
- Jacob Marshall – Labour
- Michael Mullarkey – Conservatives
- Andrew Rushton – Liberal Democrats
- Edmund Strain – Labour
- Benjamin Watkins – Labour
St John’s
- Jeyan Anketell – Labour
- Deb Baker – Conservatives
- Gwyneth Boyle – Conservatives
- Katie Farrelly – Labour
- Colin Greatorex – Conservatives
- Rosemary Harvey-Coggins – Labour
- Agne Holland – Conservatives
- Tim Matthews – Conservatives
- Philip Preece – Conservatives
- John Smith – Liberal Democrats
Stowe
- Russell Bragger – Labour
- Bob Harrison – Independent
- Scott Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats
- Ann Hughes – Labour
- Angela Lax – Conservatives
- Paul Lilwall – Conservatives
- Paul McDermott – Liberal Democrats
- Jon O’Hagan – Conservatives
- Marcus Simmons – Conservatives
- Lesley Warfield – Conservatives