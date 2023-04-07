A collapsed sewer is to blame for sewage flooding into parts of Beacon Park in Lichfield, engineers have revealed.
Museum Gardens has been cordoned off since the pools of foul-smelling water began to appear.
A spokesperson for Severn Trent said work would continue over the weekend to repair the damage and clean-up the park.
“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we work in Beacon Park and Bird Street in Lichfield.
“Following our investigations, the cause of the flooding appears to be a collapsed sewer pipe.
“As our teams work hard to dig towards the collapsed pipe and start the repair, we will continue tankering to ensure there’s no further flooding.
“The three-way traffic lights on Bird Street will also remain in place to allow our engineers to complete the complex repair as quickly and as safely as possible.
“We’ve also had two teams in Beacon Park throughout the day (7th April) working on a thorough clean-up of the park, and they will be returning tomorrow to continue.
“We apologise for any inconvenience or disruption caused, and we will continue to work hard to complete the clean-up of the park, and the pipe repair as soon as possible.”Severn Trent spokesperson