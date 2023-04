Chasetown face a make-or-break Bank Holiday weekend as they aim to continue their pursuit of a play-off place.

The Scholars currently sit eighth in the table needing to closer the gap on fifth place Boldmere St Michaels who lie six points ahead having played a game more.

But Mark Swann’s men face Corby Town who are sixth tomorrow (8th April) before welcoming fourth placed Sporting Khalsa who are ahead of Boldmere on goal difference on Monday.

Kick-off for both fixtures will be 3pm.