A screening of a National Theatre production starring David Tennant will be shown in Barton-under-Needwood.

The actor stars in Good, which will be aired at The Red Carpet Cinema on 20th and 23rd April.

It is the latest screening from the National Theatre Live programme.

A spokesperson said:

“David Tennant makes a much-anticipated return to the West End in a blistering reimagining of one of Britain’s most powerful, political plays.”

Tickets are £18 and can be booked online.