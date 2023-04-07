Councillors have delayed a decision on whether a solar farm can be installed on fields between Tamworth and Lichfield after hearing the site could be better used to grow crops.

The proposals for Highfields Farm on Clifton Lane were due to be debated at a meeting at Lichfield District Council this week.

But the discussions were delayed after the planning committee’s chair raised concerns that the land was better than had been stated in a report.

Cllr Thomas Marshall said he felt the land was of a suitable quality for growing crops, adding that Government guidance favoured food production rather than development.

“I originate in the farming community, so although I don’t know a huge amount about land but I do know a little bit. “I’ve done quite a bit of research and, looking at the types of crops that have been regularly grown in that area, my assessment is that this land would appear to be in general better than what it’s quoted as being in the report.” Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council

He said maps outlining Natural England’s classification of the site suggested it is capable of producing high quality foodstuffs that would be suitable for human consumption.

Cllr Marshall said there was a balance to be struck between energy security and food security – given that the proposals relate to renewable energy production.

He added, however, that the need for good quality land on which to grow crops would be preferable.

“We’re obviously talking here about energy security, and I fully understand that, but there is another side to that coin – and that is food security. “That’s something the government takes quite seriously, and it’s why it’s got this classification because they don’t really want development on land if it can be maintained for food production.” Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council

Officers at Lichfield District Council – based on a lower classification on the land – recommended the scheme for approval.

Cllr Marshall said a similar proposal had been refused in East Staffordshire on similar grounds, but highlighted that this may also be subject to an appeal.

The application is now likely to be considered at the next planning committee in June, by which time officers will have been able to carry out a fresh assessment of the land.