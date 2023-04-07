A Lichfield retailer has seen an initiative which links up with educational projects in Malawi reach the final of national awards scheme.

The Central Co-op’s Our Malawi Partnership was nominated for The Salesforce Responsible Retailer Award at The Retail Week Awards, which were held in London last week.

The scheme was created in collaboration with The Co-operative College, an educational charity dedicated to empowering individuals and communities to build a fairer world, and the Malawi Federation of Co-operatives.

A spokesperson for Central Co-op said:

“Malawi is one of the world’s poorest counties, with over 70% of the population living below the national poverty line. “Our Malawi Partnership is funded through the sales of a carefully selected range of products in Central Co-op stores, including Macadamia nuts, nut butters, water, rice, tea, and coffee. “We will continue our work with Our Malawi Partnership with the ambition to expand the network to include a greater number of product ranges and additional Co-operative Societies selling from the range to support developments in Malawi.” Central Co-op spokesperson

Central Co-op has recently added Revolver Coffee Bags to the line-up to expand the offering of Our Malawi Partnership products for customers, with the retailer also raising money for Malawi in the wake of a cyclone which has devastated the country.