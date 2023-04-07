The ‘Local Conservatives’ tag being used by election hopefuls across Lichfield and Burntwood is not an attempt to distance themselves from the national party, a candidate has said.

The official list of those up for election on 4th May shows both the name of the person standing and the party they represent.

However, Tory candidates were not named as Conservatives – instead opting to be branded as ‘Local Conservatives’ instead.

But in a post on social media responding to questions about the alternative title used on the ballot papers, Neil Boulton, who is standing in the Leomansley ward at Lichfield City Council, denied it was an attempt to create distance from the national party.

“It’s because we are local councillors, local candidates, local people. “It’s not about us trying to distance ourselves from the national party, that’s why we still have Conservative in the name. “It’s about the importance of local services and highlighting what is important locally.” Neil Boulton

But after a response from Cllr Joanne Grange – who represents the Chadsmead ward as an independent member at Lichfield District Council – questioning the explanation, Mr Boulton said:

“This is what I’ve been told. I have to admit, I was a little ‘surprised’ to see it next to my name, especially when I’d written the ‘full’ party name.” Neil Boulton

Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield City Council, said residents would not be fooled by the change.

“It’s very clear that ‘local Conservatives’ are trying to distance themselves from their disastrous Government, which has crashed the economy, sent mortgage rates and rents rocketing, and been asleep at the wheel during the cost of living crisis. “Unfortunately for them, the Conservatives record locally is no better, after four more years of inaction on the Friarsgate site, the failures of the blue bag roll out and refusing funding for better GP facilities in the area. “The people of Lichfield won’t be fooled by this attempt at rebounding, and I hope that they will vote for change when they get the chance in May.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield City Council

The full list of candidates standing for election to Lichfield City Council in the Leomansley ward: