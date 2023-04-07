Members of a Lichfield club have headed out to a museum as part of their latest visit.

The Lichfield Beacon Probus Club went to Aldridge Transport Museum.

A spokesperson said:

“The exhibits were a reminder of the way we got around before we all had cars! “Lichfield Beacon Probus is a club for retired or soon to be retired professionals, offering a programme of meetings and speakers, outings and lunches, and the chance to play snooker and bowls. “New members are welcome.” Lichfield Beacon Probus Club spokesperson

For more details on joining the club call 07799 412274 or email lichfieldbeacon@gmail.com.