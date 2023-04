Police are appealing after a car was taken from Shenstone.

The blue Toyota Celica was taken from Pinfold Hill at 2am on 7th April.

It was found later in the morning parked at the David Lloyd Gym at Wall Island.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police said:

“The vehicle was damaged and has been recovered for a forensic investigation.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.