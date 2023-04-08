Football fans in Lichfield heading for Aston Villa’s home game against Nottingham Forest are being reminded of disruption to train services.

The claret and blue side will be in action in the Premier League this afternoon (8th April).

But supporters making the trip to Villa Park from Lichfield will be unable to use trains on the Cross City Line due to engineering works, meaning a requirement to find alternative routes to the game.

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway’s customer experience director, said: