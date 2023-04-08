Football fans in Lichfield heading for Aston Villa’s home game against Nottingham Forest are being reminded of disruption to train services.
The claret and blue side will be in action in the Premier League this afternoon (8th April).
But supporters making the trip to Villa Park from Lichfield will be unable to use trains on the Cross City Line due to engineering works, meaning a requirement to find alternative routes to the game.
Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway’s customer experience director, said:
“I would like to remind football fans travelling to the Aston Villa match on Saturday to check their journey planners as engineering works will affect services over the Easter weekend.
“With the Cross City Line closed we are adding additional services before and after the match for fans travelling to and from Birmingham, but we advise passengers to leave extra time as these services are expected to be very busy.”West Midlands Railway