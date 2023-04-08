A Burntwood man is urging people to support the charity that helped care for his wife before her death.

St Giles Hospice provided palliative care for Matt Morgan’s wife Anna, who died a day before their seventh wedding anniversary in May 2021.

He has since supported the Whittington-based charity having seen first hand the work of their staff.

The 49-year-old said:

“Anna was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and, after a long journey, it was deemed not curable. That’s when St Giles Hospice came into the picture. “St Giles supported Anna with respite visits, medication management and Hospice at Home care.” “The support and specialist care that St Giles provided for Anna and the rest of our family was brilliant. Despite the Covid-19 circumstances, they were so accommodating, and the carers, nurses and doctors were just brilliant.” Matt Morgan

A year after Anna’s death, Matt and his family and friends marked the weekend of their wedding anniversary with a fundraising event to say thank you to the charity.

Matt Morgan with his family and friends donating to St Giles Hospice

“We held a fundraising event at the Drill Inn, Burntwood, including a raffle with 50 prizes as part of the day. “I chose to fundraise for St Giles because I was so impressed and happy with the care that Anna had received from them. I also wanted to do something special in Anna’s memory. “I’d encourage anyone thinking about fundraising for St Giles to just do it. It doesn’t matter how big or how small, just do something.” Matt Morgan

Matt’s comments come as St Giles Hospice marks its 40th anniversary.

The charity is launching a drive to persuade people to help celebrate the milestone by raising funds to help them continue providing care.

Ward manager Sharon Meehan said:

“By fundraising for St Giles and celebrating our 40th anniversary, people can help us to continue to provide care and support for patients and their loved ones, today, for the next 40 years and beyond. “We can continue to be there for families just like Matt’s, when they need us the most.” Sharon Meehan, St Giles Hospice

For more information on fundraising opportunities, visit the St Giles Hospice website.