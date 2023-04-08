Chasetown were in ruthless form as they scored four goals on the road at Corby Town to keep their play-off hopes alive.

It was the hosts who started brightly and they twice tested visiting keeper James Wren, while a mix up between The Scholars’ number one and Kris Taylor also saw the ball dribble narrowly wide of the post.

Chasetown weathered that early storm though and Danny O’Callaghan forced Jason Alexander into an early save.

The visitors took the lead in the 17th minute when Ryan Shaw fired the ball into the six yard box and keeper Alexander spilled the ball straight to the feet of Ben Lund who couldn’t miss.

Five minutes later, The Scholars were in dreamland. O’Callaghan’s pass should’ve been cut out by a Corby defender – but it wasn’t and Luke Yates fired low beyond the grasp of Alexander.

Corby had the ball in the net twice as they tried to find a way back into the game, but one was ruled out for an offside while another was disallowed for a foul on Wren.

Lund had a shot blocked and then Ryan Wynter saw his header cleared off the line by Callum Milne as Chasetown looked to kill off the game.

Lund was a whisker away from a third at the start of the second half when Alexander blocked and a retreating Mick Jacklin almost headed into his own net.

In the 71st minute, man of the match Lund scored what was surely the decisive third goal. Breaking through the inside right channel, the Chasetown man picked his spot beyond Alexander.

A calamitous own goal put the game out of sight. Yates drove the ball across and Jacklin deflected towards his own keeper, who scooped the ball into his own net.

The Scholars now face a crucial Bank Holiday Monday game at home against Sporting Khalsa who currently occupy one of the play-off berths Chasetown are hoping to secure.