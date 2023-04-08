People are being invited to have their say on the future of environmental projects in Whittington.

In 2014,Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group (WFEG) developed the ‘River of Flowers’ corridors through the village to encourage pollinators to thrive.

The first was from the school to Swan Park and the second from the church to Fisherwick bridge.

These were followed by the development of Swan Meadow wild meadow and a number of smaller private projects.

Now WFEG wants to hear what people think of these areas and what more can be done in Whittington.

At 2pm on 15th April, people can visit Whittington Village Hall to hear more about the recent biodiversity study completed by Staffordshire Wildlife Trust and how the current projects link into this.

A spokesperson said:

“There will be displays, details of our current projects and more information on how you can get involved, as well as the opportunity to chat to WFEG members. “We’ll also be introducing the opportunity for everyone to get involved and to adopt a patch in the parish. Do you know of an area which you feel could be improved by planting bulbs, trees, wildflowers or space for a trough? “No gardening knowledge is required to as you will be supported by WFEG members – all you need is the willingness to make a difference in your area to improve our green spaces.” Whittington and Fisherwick Environment Group spokesperson

For more details, visit the WFEG website.