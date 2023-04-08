The news that Lichfield district has been awarded £400,000 to to support rural communities has been welcomed by a local MP.

The money has been allocated via the Rural England England Prosperity Fund.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said support for the rural economy was crucial.

“We all know that rural areas are economically, socially, and culturally vital to our nation – in England, they are 85% of our land, home to 9.6million people, and contribute up to £260 billion to our economy. “The Department for the Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, together with Department for Levelling Up has launched the Rural England Prosperity Fund to support rural areas throughout England and Lichfield District Council has been awarded £400,000 from that Fund “It will provide capital grants to rural communities and businesses to support their development, including farm diversification, projects to boost rural tourism, and community infrastructure projects like electric vehicle charging stations. “The fund will help people start local businesses and create employment opportunities in rural areas and this is good news for Lichfield district.” Michael Fabricant

The issue of rural communities has been in focus this week after a planning decision on a new solar farm was delayed amid concerns over the loss of agricultural land.

Mr Fabricant said: