Liam Kirton was on target as Lichfield City came from behind to earn a point at table-topping Walsall Wood.

Ivor Green’s men went behind after Jai Verma netted after 19 minutes when a long ball wasn’t dealt with.

Things almost got worse when a header struck the visiting crossbar.

But Lichfield rode the storm and levelled when Kirton lifted the ball over the keeper after excellent build up play by Kyle Patterson.

The second half saw City start brightly when Callum Griffin broke through, but the midfielder chose to cross instead of shoot and the chance was cleared.

James Beeson had to be alert to prevent Walsall Wood getting back in front.

The hosts appealed for a penalty after a tangle involving Joe Haines, but the referee awarded a free-kick to Lichfield instead.

The point means City sit ninth in the Midland Football League Premier Division with three games left to play – starting with a trip to bottom side Market Drayton Town on Bank Holiday Monday.