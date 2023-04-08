Lionel: The Music of Lionel Richie
The audience at the Lichfield Garrick will be dancing on the ceiling when a Lionel Richie tribute show arrives in the city.

Malcolm Pitt stars as the legendary singer in Lionel: The Music of Lionel Richie on 28th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Malcolm delivers a powerhouse and breathtaking performance in this high octane show celebrating the music of Lionel Richie and the Commodores.

“This award-winning five star production also features a stellar line-up of world class musicians including musical director, Jonny Miller from Talon.”

Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £30 and can be booked online.

