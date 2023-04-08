Plans for a property in Shenstone to be demolished and a replacement built have been approved.

The development will see a new six-bedroom home constructed at 40 St John’s Hill.

A planning statement said:

“The dwelling is proposed to be built on the same footprint as the existing one. “The scheme includes a detached double garage and off-street parking plus areas of garden to the rear. “The application introduces two symmetrical projecting gables with a centralised gable and entrance.” Planning statement

