An artist's impression of the new property in Shenstone

Plans for a property in Shenstone to be demolished and a replacement built have been approved.

The development will see a new six-bedroom home constructed at 40 St John’s Hill.

A planning statement said:

“The dwelling is proposed to be built on the same footprint as the existing one.

“The scheme includes a detached double garage and off-street parking plus areas of garden to the rear.

“The application introduces two symmetrical projecting gables with a centralised gable and entrance.”

Full details of the scheme can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

