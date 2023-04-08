Volunteers from a community group working to keep Lichfield clear of rubbish have been given a helping hand by staff from a Fradley business.
Staff from Florette teamed up with Lichfield Litter Legends for a litter pick this week.
The group braved poor weather to help keep Fradley clean.
A spokesperson for Lichfield Litter Legends said they hoped more companies would follow their example.
“Picking litter in the Fradley area brings with it a unique set of challenges – it’s not just the vast volume of litter that is left behind by the commercial traffic visiting the various companies, but the type of litter which is left.
“Our volunteers refer to the bottled urine left by lorry drivers as ‘driver Tizer’ and we have collected many full bottles over the times we have litter picked in Fradley.
“We have written to individual directors of companies in the area asking for help, but without too much success. It is therefore heartwarming when some of the companies step up to the mark and want to help us make a difference.
“This week, Florette was the local company to step into the breach. It was a filthy, wet morning, but 16 brave souls set out to clean the area and two hours later they returned with 36 soggy bags of litter.
“The other two companies in the Fradley complex who help us out on a regular basis are IMI Norgren and the GXO group at ASOS. There are, however, many other companies in the Fradley area who are turning a blind eye to the problems which their visiting vehicles are creating.
“We can do as much as we can but without more help from these large companies we are always fighting a losing battle.”Lichfield Litter Legends spokesperson